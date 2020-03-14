Seascape Capital Management Purchases New Stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Seascape Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Icon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,144,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Icon by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 427,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,662,000 after buying an additional 126,232 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Icon by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,643,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $627,470,000 after buying an additional 48,181 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Icon by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 260,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,802,000 after buying an additional 36,370 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Icon by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,347,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $404,234,000 after buying an additional 36,099 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ICLR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Icon in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Icon from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price target (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Icon in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Icon from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Icon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Shares of ICLR traded up $9.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.08. 515,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,046. Icon Plc has a 12-month low of $128.52 and a 12-month high of $178.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. Icon had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $725.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Icon Plc will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

