Seascape Capital Management Purchases Shares of 2,282 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Seascape Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $20.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.31. The company had a trading volume of 19,523,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,805,419. The company’s 50-day moving average is $292.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.50. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $225.81 and a twelve month high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

