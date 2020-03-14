Seascape Capital Management Takes $2.67 Million Position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Seascape Capital Management bought a new position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,000. CDW accounts for 1.9% of Seascape Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of CDW by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in CDW by 33.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in CDW by 76.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,936,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $731,581,000 after buying an additional 2,576,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in CDW by 6.0% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of CDW stock traded up $9.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.30. 2,292,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,369. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12. CDW has a 12 month low of $91.25 and a 12 month high of $146.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CDW will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.13.

In other news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $187,057.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,880.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,657,928 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.