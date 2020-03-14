Seascape Capital Management Takes $436,000 Position in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Seascape Capital Management bought a new stake in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new position in Crowdstrike in the 4th quarter valued at $1,189,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Crowdstrike by 280.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 66,144 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crowdstrike in the 4th quarter valued at $2,308,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crowdstrike in the 4th quarter valued at $987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $4,887,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Charles R. Kaye sold 67,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $3,348,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,586,719 shares of company stock valued at $298,281,475 over the last quarter.

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $1.73 on Friday, reaching $39.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,013,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,626,699. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $35.98 and a twelve month high of $101.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.46.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crowdstrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.52.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.