Seascape Capital Management Takes Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Seascape Capital Management purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,000. Church & Dwight accounts for 1.5% of Seascape Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.43.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,123,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,561. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.13%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

In other news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,334,537.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,214.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

