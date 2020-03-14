Seascape Capital Management Takes Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Seascape Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in Diageo by 59.2% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the third quarter worth $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Diageo by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Diageo by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. Argus lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.00.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.72. 1,837,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Diageo plc has a one year low of $118.00 and a one year high of $176.22.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.4355 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

