Seascape Capital Management Takes Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Seascape Capital Management bought a new stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,000. Dollar General accounts for about 2.0% of Seascape Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $882,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.48.

NYSE:DG traded up $3.84 on Friday, hitting $145.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,231,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.44. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $167.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

