Seascape Capital Management Takes Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Seascape Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,138,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 803,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $141,585,000 after buying an additional 316,711 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,076,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $189,772,000 after buying an additional 252,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,016,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,942,802,000 after buying an additional 230,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 873,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,022,000 after acquiring an additional 169,888 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $7.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.64. 4,187,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $128.53 and a 52 week high of $193.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.53.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.06%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on GD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cfra upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

