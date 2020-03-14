Seascape Capital Management Takes Position in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE)

Seascape Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,000. Lendingtree accounts for 1.6% of Seascape Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 366,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,113,000 after acquiring an additional 79,856 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 284,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,374,000 after acquiring an additional 63,188 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,067,000 after acquiring an additional 44,422 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 319.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,269,000 after acquiring an additional 39,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,423,000 after acquiring an additional 25,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

TREE traded up $24.22 on Friday, hitting $247.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,870. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.86. Lendingtree Inc has a 12 month low of $219.75 and a 12 month high of $434.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $255.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.42 million. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lendingtree Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TREE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lendingtree from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $343.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Lendingtree from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lendingtree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Lendingtree to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lendingtree has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.92.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

