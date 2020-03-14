Seascape Capital Management Takes Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Seascape Capital Management acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,000. Stryker makes up approximately 1.5% of Seascape Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,676,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,879,007,000 after purchasing an additional 213,858 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,466,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $307,777,000 after acquiring an additional 28,434 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Stryker by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,381,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $290,038,000 after acquiring an additional 34,560 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,333,479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $279,951,000 after acquiring an additional 19,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,272,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $267,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of SYK traded up $10.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.30. 4,656,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,037. The company has a market cap of $65.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.20 and its 200-day moving average is $209.96. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $152.00 and a 52 week high of $226.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.18.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.