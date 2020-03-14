Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the February 13th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SXT shares. TheStreet downgraded Sensient Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti cut their target price on Sensient Technologies from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Shares of NYSE:SXT traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.47. 539,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.57. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.10. Sensient Technologies has a 12 month low of $42.27 and a 12 month high of $75.21.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The business had revenue of $318.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.51 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.70%.

In other news, CEO Paul Manning acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.85 per share, with a total value of $54,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 68,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,744,225.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Carleone acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.85 per share, for a total transaction of $109,700.00. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,169,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,104,000 after acquiring an additional 18,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

