Sentinel Protocol (UPP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.72 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 32.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $4.06 million and $1.72 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 36.3% lower against the dollar. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, IDEX, Bibox and DDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a token. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,694,835 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX, GDAC, DDEX, Bittrex, Bilaxy, Bibox, Upbit and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

