Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.1% in the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $620.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $584.68.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $16.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $499.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,420,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,498. The business has a fifty day moving average of $564.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $563.96. Sherwin-Williams Co has a fifty-two week low of $417.49 and a fifty-two week high of $599.95. The firm has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 25.38%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

