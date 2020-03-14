Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.90

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.90 and last traded at $23.11, with a volume of 4113 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.05.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHG. ValuEngine upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.50, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:SHG)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

