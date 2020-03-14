Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.90

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.90 and last traded at $23.11, with a volume of 4113 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.05.
Several brokerages have weighed in on SHG. ValuEngine upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.50, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00.
Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:SHG)
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.
