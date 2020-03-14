ShipChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.17 Million (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One ShipChain token can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. In the last seven days, ShipChain has traded down 51.5% against the US dollar. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $189.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.51 or 0.02242084 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00197078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00043243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00026874 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00112101 BTC.

ShipChain Token Profile

ShipChain’s genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,209,067 tokens. ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

Buying and Selling ShipChain

ShipChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

