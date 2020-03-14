Short Interest in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) Increases By 32.9%

Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 152,600 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the February 13th total of 114,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 105,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

ASPN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,357. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $149.93 million, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.46. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $10.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 939,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 14,757 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

ASPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

