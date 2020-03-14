Short Interest in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) Expands By 44.5%

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,230,000 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the February 13th total of 16,770,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBD. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 50.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBD stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $5.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,052,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,965,344. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The company has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. On average, analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0037 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 5.13%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBD. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Banco Bradesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

