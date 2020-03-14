Short Interest in Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) Declines By 29.4%

Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the February 13th total of 1,700,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 487,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Brightsphere Investment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Brightsphere Investment Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brightsphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.79.

Shares of BSIG stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.01. The company had a trading volume of 901,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,754. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average is $9.70. Brightsphere Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.12 million, a PE ratio of 2.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $207.40 million for the quarter. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 1,914.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Brightsphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

In related news, CEO Guang Yang bought 50,001 shares of Brightsphere Investment Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $503,510.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $503,510.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Brightsphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

