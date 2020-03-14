Short Interest in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Rises By 51.6%

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the February 13th total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CF. Citigroup downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Shares of CF traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.68. 4,126,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,063,984. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.63 and a 200-day moving average of $45.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after buying an additional 68,906 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

