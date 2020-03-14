Short Interest in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Rises By 22.7%

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 222,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the February 13th total of 180,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Chemed news, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.06, for a total transaction of $1,017,727.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,581,282.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank E. Wood sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.17, for a total transaction of $534,204.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,457 shares in the company, valued at $648,612.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Chemed by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Chemed by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after buying an additional 15,935 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Chemed by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Chemed by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chemed stock traded up $40.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $420.72. 165,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,358. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $464.65 and its 200 day moving average is $437.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. Chemed has a 12 month low of $313.49 and a 12 month high of $513.75.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $522.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.20 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed will post 16.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.18%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $448.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.00.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

