Short Interest in China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) Increases By 126.5%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, an increase of 126.5% from the February 13th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine cut China SXT Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) by 806.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.64% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SXTC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.59. 1,265,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,085,834. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $9.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine tablets in China. It provides oral prescription drugs and supplements under the Suxuantang, Hui Chun Tang, and Tong Ren Tang brands. The company offers its products to pharmaceutical distributors, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, and hospitals through sales representatives.

