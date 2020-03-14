Short Interest in Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) Grows By 20.1%

Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 702,900 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the February 13th total of 585,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Clearwater Paper by 61.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 441,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,322,000 after acquiring an additional 167,854 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Clearwater Paper by 10.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 38.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 70,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLW traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.86. 442,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,288. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Clearwater Paper has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $31.49. The firm has a market cap of $372.99 million, a PE ratio of -55.47 and a beta of 2.02.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $435.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clearwater Paper will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLW. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Clearwater Paper from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clearwater Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

