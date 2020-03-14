Short Interest in CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) Expands By 21.4%

CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the February 13th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 605,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Get CNX Midstream Partners alerts:

CNXM stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,753,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,102. The company has a market cap of $897.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. CNX Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $16.94.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 57.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNX Midstream Partners will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is an increase from CNX Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.65%. CNX Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

CNXM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CNX Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded CNX Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded CNX Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CNX Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

CNX Midstream Partners Company Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.