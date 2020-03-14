Short Interest in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Increases By 77.6%

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, an increase of 77.6% from the February 13th total of 19,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CULP shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Culp from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

CULP stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $7.41. The company had a trading volume of 71,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,186. Culp has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $21.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.03. The stock has a market cap of $91.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Culp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,468,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,002,000 after purchasing an additional 45,368 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Culp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,354,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,466,000 after purchasing an additional 56,990 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Culp by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 809,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 48,557 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Culp by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 467,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 36,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Culp by 186.8% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 277,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 180,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

