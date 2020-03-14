Short Interest in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) Expands By 77.3%

Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 371,900 shares, an increase of 77.3% from the February 13th total of 209,700 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 130,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Materion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

In other Materion news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 4,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $281,234.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,234.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTRN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Materion during the fourth quarter worth $27,421,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Materion by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,266,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,486,000 after buying an additional 178,493 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Materion by 1,012.1% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 129,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after buying an additional 117,710 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Materion by 113.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after buying an additional 108,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Materion during the fourth quarter worth $3,557,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTRN stock traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,181. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average of $57.80. The stock has a market cap of $772.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Materion has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $71.97.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $280.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.33 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Materion will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

