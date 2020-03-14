Short Interest in MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MSBF) Increases By 80.1%

MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MSBF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, an increase of 80.1% from the February 13th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MSB Financial stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,688. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average is $16.29. The company has a market cap of $71.03 million, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. MSB Financial has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $18.50.

MSB Financial (NASDAQ:MSBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. MSB Financial had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of MSB Financial by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,451 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,385,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MSB Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,703 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. 30.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Millington Bank that provides various banking products and services in New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts; savings accounts, such as regular passbook, statement, money market, and club accounts, as well as six-level tiered savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and fixed or variable rate individual retirement accounts.

