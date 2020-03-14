Short Interest in ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) Decreases By 49.8%

ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a decline of 49.8% from the February 13th total of 71,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SOL shares. ValuEngine downgraded ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

In other ReneSola news, major shareholder Shah Capital Management acquired 35,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,878.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 47,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,791.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ReneSola stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of ReneSola at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.96. 64,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,372. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40. ReneSola has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $42.28 million, a PE ratio of 96.00 and a beta of 1.88.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

