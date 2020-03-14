Short Interest in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) Expands By 94.9%

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 464,200 shares, an increase of 94.9% from the February 13th total of 238,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 420,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of RBA traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.89. The stock had a trading volume of 616,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.41. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.15%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 16,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $686,750.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,750.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Bell Bank raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 21,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 30,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on RBA shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $43.50 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.81.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

