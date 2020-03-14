Short Interest in Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) Expands By 82.6%

Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a growth of 82.6% from the February 13th total of 21,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

SUNS has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Solar Senior Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUNS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Solar Senior Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Solar Senior Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Solar Senior Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Solar Senior Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Solar Senior Capital by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUNS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.29. 86,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,083. The stock has a market cap of $213.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Solar Senior Capital has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $18.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Solar Senior Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Solar Senior Capital Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

