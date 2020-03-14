Short Interest in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Declines By 18.9%

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the February 13th total of 3,860,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of research firms have commented on SPR. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

NYSE SPR traded up $1.70 on Friday, hitting $35.45. 1,837,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,360. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.14 and a 200-day moving average of $75.71. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $31.90 and a 12 month high of $94.47.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 37.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPR. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.