Short Interest in StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) Declines By 29.0%

StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 128,600 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the February 13th total of 181,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in StoneMor Partners stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,102 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.41% of StoneMor Partners worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneMor Partners alerts:

Shares of STON stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,276. StoneMor Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $43.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.08.

StoneMor Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The company's cemetery products and services include interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum crypts, cremation niches, and perpetual care rights; merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers and grave marker bases, and memorials; and installation services for burial vaults, caskets, and other cemetery merchandise, as well as others.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneMor Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneMor Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.