Short Interest in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) Increases By 19.0%

Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 529,900 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the February 13th total of 445,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Superior Energy Services news, CFO Westervelt T. Ballard, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Superior Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Superior Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Superior Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. 36.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Superior Energy Services stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.81. 339,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,726. Superior Energy Services has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.06.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.29) by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $336.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.33 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 15.36% and a negative return on equity of 83.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Superior Energy Services will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.24.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

