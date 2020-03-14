Short Interest in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Rises By 20.3%

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the February 13th total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNV. TheStreet downgraded Synovus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial to in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.86 per share, with a total value of $134,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,423 shares in the company, valued at $736,581.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Butler bought 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $50,307.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,926.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 1,090.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,867,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,726. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $40.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.99.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

