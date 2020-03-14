Short Interest in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) Declines By 9.7%

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the February 13th total of 1,440,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 584,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TCBI shares. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCBI traded up $3.43 on Friday, reaching $33.44. 751,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,599. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.96. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $27.09 and a 52-week high of $66.61. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.13). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $266.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

