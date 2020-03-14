Short Interest in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) Drops By 27.5%

Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the February 13th total of 2,000,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 434,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

NYSE:TTC traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.97. The company had a trading volume of 911,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,724. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Toro has a 52 week low of $57.55 and a 52 week high of $84.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.18.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Toro had a return on equity of 39.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $767.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Toro’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Toro will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Toro by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Toro by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,617,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Toro by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Toro by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 23,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Toro by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Toro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

