Siebert Williams Shank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO)

Siebert Williams Shank reissued their buy rating on shares of Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

CXO has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Concho Resources from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Concho Resources from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Shares of NYSE:CXO traded up $7.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,331,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,742. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.31. Concho Resources has a 1-year low of $34.20 and a 1-year high of $124.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Concho Resources will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,583,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,152,809,000 after buying an additional 423,417 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,386,391 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $997,106,000 after buying an additional 236,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,164,181 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $890,077,000 after acquiring an additional 517,837 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,401,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $297,854,000 after acquiring an additional 723,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,171,267 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $277,147,000 after acquiring an additional 124,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

