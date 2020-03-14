SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:SGMA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.14. 17,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,408. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.05. SigmaTron International has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.43.

Get SigmaTron International alerts:

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $67.41 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SigmaTron International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.43% of SigmaTron International worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include the production of printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.