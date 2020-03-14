Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $77.78

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $77.78 and last traded at $79.01, with a volume of 10867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.81.
Several brokerages recently commented on SLAB. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.78.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.40 and a 200 day moving average of $108.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.43.
In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Sandeep P. Kumar sold 5,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $621,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,382,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Matthew Johnson sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $184,780.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,073.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,021. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 222.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 223,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 94.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Silicon Laboratories Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLAB)
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.
