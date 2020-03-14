Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $77.78

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $77.78 and last traded at $79.01, with a volume of 10867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.81.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLAB. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.78.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.40 and a 200 day moving average of $108.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.43.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $219.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Sandeep P. Kumar sold 5,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $621,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,382,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Matthew Johnson sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $184,780.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,073.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,021. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 222.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 223,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 94.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

