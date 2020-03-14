Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sinclair Broadcast Group is a diversified broadcasting company that owns or provides programming services pursuant to local marketing agreements to more television stations than any other commercial broadcasting group in the United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.75.

SBGI traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,084,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,732. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $66.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average is $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.61). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.94%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,387,000. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3,513.3% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 13,983 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,339,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth about $15,960,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 186,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after buying an additional 64,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

