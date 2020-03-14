SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Short Interest Update

SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 699,100 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the February 13th total of 551,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 380,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in SK Telecom during the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SK Telecom by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SK Telecom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SK Telecom during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in SK Telecom by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,779,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,124,000 after buying an additional 330,522 shares during the last quarter. 8.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SKM traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.57. The company had a trading volume of 940,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,327. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.46. SK Telecom has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $25.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SK Telecom will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

SKM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. New Street Research raised SK Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded SK Telecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SK Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

