Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by Snow Capital Management LP

Snow Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 82.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,083 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 80,875 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skechers USA by 2,957.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,228,000 after acquiring an additional 782,862 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Skechers USA by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 635,582 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,450,000 after acquiring an additional 475,716 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Skechers USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,277,000. AJO LP lifted its stake in Skechers USA by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 514,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,232,000 after acquiring an additional 259,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Skechers USA by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 597,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,822,000 after acquiring an additional 244,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKX stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,636,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. Skechers USA Inc has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day moving average is $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Skechers USA’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Skechers USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Argus raised Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Skechers USA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Skechers USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers USA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

