SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SmileDirectClub is in the oral care industry. Their clear-aligner treatment addresses the large global orthodontics market. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on SDC. Bank of America dropped their target price on SmileDirectClub from to in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on SmileDirectClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SmileDirectClub from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.92.

SmileDirectClub stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.49. The company had a trading volume of 7,907,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,424,152. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.45. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $21.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.82.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $196.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 6,046.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

