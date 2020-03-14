Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 987,600 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the February 13th total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 692,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 362.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.40. 1,093,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,413. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of $32.41 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.462 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

SNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on Smith & Nephew from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.