Snow Capital Management LP Acquires 80,380 Shares of Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM)

Snow Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) by 100.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,380 shares during the quarter. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 165,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Antero Midstream by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Antero Midstream by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. 68.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

Shares of AM stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.16. The stock had a trading volume of 9,785,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,038,577. Antero Midstream Corp has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average is $6.18.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.58 million. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 44.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 38.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.40%.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 97,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $589,239.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

