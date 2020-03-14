Snow Capital Management LP Cuts Position in Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Snow Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,645 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,820 shares during the quarter. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Bancorp by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 33,245 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 9.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,510,000 after buying an additional 14,142 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TBBK shares. BidaskClub lowered Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Bancorp stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.51. The company had a trading volume of 592,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,006. The company has a market capitalization of $506.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.08. Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $13.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 million. On average, analysts expect that Bancorp Inc will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $101,520.00. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bancorp Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

