Snow Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)

Snow Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,110 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Livent were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Livent by 275.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Livent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Livent during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Livent during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LTHM traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.36. 2,691,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,311,176. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Livent Corporation has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $926.97 million, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.77.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Livent had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Livent Corporation will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet raised Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Livent from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.80.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

