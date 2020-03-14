Snow Capital Management LP Has $269,000 Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Snow Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the quarter. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $181,690,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,769 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,319,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,058,000 after buying an additional 2,119,970 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 243.9% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,086,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,254,000 after buying an additional 1,479,824 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,832,000 after buying an additional 1,417,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.89. 78,324,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,462,805. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.54. The stock has a market cap of $120.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.48.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

