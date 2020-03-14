Snow Capital Management LP Has $700,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Snow Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,584.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,669,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,251,000 after buying an additional 4,392,370 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,285,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,377,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,737,000 after buying an additional 2,133,878 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 338.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,192,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,808,000 after buying an additional 920,511 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,278,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,130,405,000 after buying an additional 728,279 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,586,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,426,578. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.13 and a 200 day moving average of $66.90. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $49.21 and a twelve month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

