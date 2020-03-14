Snow Capital Management LP Has $815,000 Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Snow Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 68.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,281 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 28,875 shares during the quarter. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 428.6% in the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.42.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $2.97 on Friday, hitting $54.17. The stock had a trading volume of 45,734,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,057,682. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.75 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.49. The firm has a market cap of $226.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.54.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.