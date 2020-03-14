Snow Capital Management LP Has $974,000 Stake in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Snow Capital Management LP increased its position in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,140 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of Glu Mobile worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLUU. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter valued at about $555,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 454.6% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 41,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 34,238 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 2,998.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 455,700 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 230,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 58,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLUU traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.04. 3,898,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,247,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.65 million, a P/E ratio of 84.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.53. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.87.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.64 million. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts expect that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Puneet Kedia sold 4,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $28,869.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin T. Iv Smith sold 50,000 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,018,981 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,719 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GLUU. Zacks Investment Research raised Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Glu Mobile from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.58.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

